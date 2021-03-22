Is Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) a Keeper?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) went down by -75.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel

Is It Worth Investing in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ODT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.33. ODT currently public float of 37.15M and currently shorts hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODT was 428.96K shares.

ODT’s Market Performance

ODT stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.83% and a quarterly performance of 30.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -75.62% for ODT stocks with a simple moving average of -79.93% for the last 200 days.

ODT Trading at -77.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -80.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODT fell by -75.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODT starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $17.46 back on Dec 30. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 5,607,086 shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,746,380 using the latest closing price.

Davis Aaron I., the Director of Odonate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $17.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Davis Aaron I. is holding 5,607,086 shares at $1,746,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODT

The total capital return value is set at -83.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.89. Equity return is now at value -93.20, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.76. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.