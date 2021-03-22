Is City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) a Keeper?

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s stock price has collected -10.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that City Office REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE :CIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIO is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for City Office REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.20, which is $1.45 above the current price. CIO currently public float of 41.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIO was 240.53K shares.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO stocks went down by -10.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.99% and a quarterly performance of 4.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for City Office REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for CIO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIO

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CIO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

CIO Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, City Office REIT Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIO starting from Maretic Anthony, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Sep 23. After this action, Maretic Anthony now owns 113,563 shares of City Office REIT Inc., valued at $71,599 using the latest closing price.

Farrar James Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of City Office REIT Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $7.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Farrar James Thomas is holding 362,834 shares at $85,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for City Office REIT Inc. stands at +2.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on City Office REIT Inc. (CIO), the company’s capital structure generated 164.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.16. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.