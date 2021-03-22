Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s stock price has collected -6.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.59, which is $0.78 above the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 23.52M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went down by -6.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.49% and a quarterly performance of 43.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 509.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.10% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 68.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to FCX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

FCX Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.62. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 34.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from FORD GERALD J, who sale 55,554 shares at the price of $35.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, FORD GERALD J now owns 21,622 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $1,946,379 using the latest closing price.

FORD GERALD J, the Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $33.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that FORD GERALD J is holding 77,176 shares at $9,970,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 23.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.