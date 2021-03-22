Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/20/21 that Royal Caribbean Plans to Resume Cruises From the Bahamas

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.93, which is -$5.6 below the current price. CCL currently public float of 844.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 42.42M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.52% and a quarterly performance of 33.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.38% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of 56.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Sell” to CCL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

CCL Trading at 24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from PEREZ ARNALDO, who sale 2,760 shares at the price of $20.24 back on Feb 12. After this action, PEREZ ARNALDO now owns 79,535 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $55,859 using the latest closing price.

DONALD ARNOLD W, the President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 44,386 shares at $20.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that DONALD ARNOLD W is holding 499,515 shares at $898,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.99 for the present operating margin

-52.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -182.95. The total capital return value is set at -11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.91. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 138.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 52.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.