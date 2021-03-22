HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s stock price has collected 20.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that HOOKIPA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.43, which is $7.59 above the current price. HOOK currently public float of 25.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOK was 153.06K shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK stocks went up by 20.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.32% and a quarterly performance of 26.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.12% for HOOK stocks with a simple moving average of 34.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $21 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOK reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HOOK stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to HOOK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

HOOK Trading at 24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 32.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Matushansky Igor, who sale 27,979 shares at the price of $11.74 back on Dec 17. After this action, Matushansky Igor now owns 64,253 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $328,343 using the latest closing price.

Matushansky Igor, the Chief Medical Officer of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., sale 380 shares at $11.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Matushansky Igor is holding 56,394 shares at $4,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-272.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -225.09. The total capital return value is set at -35.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.45. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.11.