Here’s Our Rant About Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dada Nexus Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $277.09, which is $12.02 above the current price. DADA currently public float of 65.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.86M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.79% and a quarterly performance of -23.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.89% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DADA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

DADA Trading at -19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +8.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.90. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.62 for the present operating margin

+20.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -36.25. The total capital return value is set at -287.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,138.89. Equity return is now at value -88.20, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.14. Total debt to assets is 9.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.