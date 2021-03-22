Here’s How Your Trade Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Aggressively Right Now

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) went down by -5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.52. The company’s stock price has collected -13.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Shattuck Labs Announces Promotion of Andrew R. Neill to Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :STTK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.00. STTK currently public float of 27.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STTK was 115.40K shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK stocks went down by -13.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.78% and a quarterly performance of -10.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.99% for Shattuck Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.60% for STTK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STTK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for STTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

STTK Trading at -24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -27.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK fell by -13.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.88. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc. saw -37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STTK starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 3,441,176 shares at the price of $17.34 back on Oct 14. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 5,619,914 shares of Shattuck Labs Inc., valued at $59,669,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-371.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc. stands at -368.46. The total capital return value is set at -22.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.53.