Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected 10.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Oscar-Nominated Writer of Pixar’s “Toy Story” to Write and Co-Executive Produce Genius Brands International’s “Shaq’s Garage”

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genius Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50. GNUS currently public float of 237.94M and currently shorts hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 31.18M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 10.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.95% and a quarterly performance of 37.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 634.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.38% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.01% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.21% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Trading at 27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 68.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who sale 400 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jan 29. After this action, KLEIN MICHAEL G now owns 44,600 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $264 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 45,000 shares at $70,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-113.21 for the present operating margin

+16.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -194.34. The total capital return value is set at -37.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.64.

Based on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 106.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.46. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.