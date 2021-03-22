GameStop Corp. (GME): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $483.00. The company’s stock price has collected -24.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that GameStop, Adobe, Honeywell, Darden Restaurants, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE :GME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GME is at -1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GameStop Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.64. GME currently public float of 54.16M and currently shorts hold a 26.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GME was 44.60M shares.

GME’s Market Performance

GME stocks went down by -24.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 392.18% and a quarterly performance of 1345.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 4679.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.59% for GameStop Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.67% for GME stocks with a simple moving average of 478.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GME reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for GME stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

GME Trading at 80.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares surge +393.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +990.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -24.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4,410.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.85. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 963.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $37.71 back on Jan 15. After this action, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now owns 29,289 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $131,980 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the Director of GameStop Corp., sale 25,484 shares at $36.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that FERNANDEZ RAUL J is holding 32,789 shares at $919,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -7.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on GameStop Corp. (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 194.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.03. Total debt to assets is 42.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.