Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) went up by 31.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected 32.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)

Is It Worth Investing in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FLUX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLUX is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Flux Power Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $9.65 above the current price. FLUX currently public float of 8.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLUX was 381.90K shares.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX stocks went up by 32.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of 30.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.54% for Flux Power Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.57% for FLUX stocks with a simple moving average of 51.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLUX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for FLUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

FLUX Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX rose by +32.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Flux Power Holdings Inc. saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from Johnson Michael, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Mar 11. After this action, Johnson Michael now owns 4,384,821 shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc., valued at $177,711 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Michael, the Director of Flux Power Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Johnson Michael is holding 4,399,821 shares at $112,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.50 for the present operating margin

+10.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stands at -85.12. Equity return is now at value 704.90, with -87.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.