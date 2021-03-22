Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s stock price has collected 24.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Neos Therapeutics, Oriental Culture, Sino-Global Shipping, Bank of America, or Can Fite Biopharma?

Is It Worth Investing in Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEOS is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$0.15 below the current price. NEOS currently public float of 49.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEOS was 6.49M shares.

NEOS’s Market Performance

NEOS stocks went up by 24.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.65% and a quarterly performance of 69.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for Neos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.16% for NEOS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEOS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $12 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2017.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NEOS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2017.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEOS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

NEOS Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.85%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOS rose by +24.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9332. In addition, Neos Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.11 for the present operating margin

+61.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -26.14. The total capital return value is set at -20.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.74. Equity return is now at value 156.00, with -28.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.