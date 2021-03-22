Can Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Remain Competitive?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 10.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected -21.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ :CDEV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDEV is at 6.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.59, which is -$0.18 below the current price. CDEV currently public float of 181.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDEV was 9.53M shares.

CDEV’s Market Performance

CDEV stocks went down by -21.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.01% and a quarterly performance of 165.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 911.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.07% for Centennial Resource Development Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for CDEV stocks with a simple moving average of 185.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDEV

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CDEV, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

CDEV Trading at 30.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +24.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDEV fell by -21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Centennial Resource Development Inc. saw 201.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDEV starting from Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, , who sale 3,356,280 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 05. After this action, Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, now owns 87,968,661 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc., valued at $18,795,168 using the latest closing price.

Silver Run Sponsor, LLC, the Director of Centennial Resource Development Inc., sale 3,356,280 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Silver Run Sponsor, LLC is holding 87,968,661 shares at $18,795,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.39 for the present operating margin

-2.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stands at -117.64. The total capital return value is set at -2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.09. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), the company’s capital structure generated 41.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.17. Total debt to assets is 26.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.