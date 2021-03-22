Can Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Remain Competitive?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) went down by -6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.39. The company’s stock price has collected -18.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Alpha Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE :AMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMR is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $0.42 above the current price. AMR currently public float of 16.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMR was 207.77K shares.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR stocks went down by -18.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.31% and a quarterly performance of -0.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 280.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.22% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.49% for AMR stocks with a simple moving average of 50.50% for the last 200 days.

AMR Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.83. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Stetson David J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.18 back on Mar 17. After this action, Stetson David J. now owns 245,365 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $121,751 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson Roger Lee, the CAO, GC & Secretary of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Nicholson Roger Lee is holding 58,403 shares at $12,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.68 for the present operating margin

-2.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stands at -17.05. The total capital return value is set at -8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.07. Equity return is now at value -111.30, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), the company’s capital structure generated 313.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.84. Total debt to assets is 37.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.