Buy or Sell Curis Inc. (CRIS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) went up by 9.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.44. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Curis Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ :CRIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is at 3.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Curis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $4.61 above the current price. CRIS currently public float of 68.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRIS was 2.07M shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.51% and a quarterly performance of 63.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 1548.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Curis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.07% for CRIS stocks with a simple moving average of 194.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Laidlaw repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Laidlaw is $5 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,391.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 48.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRIS starting from Dentzer James E, who sale 3,094 shares at the price of $10.59 back on Jan 26. After this action, Dentzer James E now owns 67,268 shares of Curis Inc., valued at $32,758 using the latest closing price.

Dentzer James E, the President & CEO of Curis Inc., sale 2,283 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Dentzer James E is holding 70,362 shares at $25,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.79 for the present operating margin

+93.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -276.03. The total capital return value is set at -22.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.84. Equity return is now at value -380.80, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.52. Total debt to assets is 31.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.