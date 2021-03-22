Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) went up by 13.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Acer Therapeutics, Cemtrex, Comstock Mining, Marker Therapeutics, or Strongbridge Biopharma?

Is It Worth Investing in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACER is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. ACER currently public float of 12.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACER was 1.28M shares.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.14% and a quarterly performance of 41.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.24% for Acer Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.85% for ACER stocks with a simple moving average of 26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +24.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw 32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from ASELAGE STEVE, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jul 24. After this action, ASELAGE STEVE now owns 63,905 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $157,500 using the latest closing price.

Joseph Donald, the Chief Legal Officer and Secy of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 14,285 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Joseph Donald is holding 14,285 shares at $49,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

The total capital return value is set at -161.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.45. Equity return is now at value -207.90, with -150.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), the company’s capital structure generated 4.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.24. Total debt to assets is 2.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.