A Lesson to Learn: Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s stock price has collected 13.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Seneca Biopharma, Inc. Stockholders Vote for Proposed Merger and Reverse Stock Split

Is It Worth Investing in Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNCA is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Seneca Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $520.00. SNCA currently public float of 17.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCA was 3.37M shares.

SNCA’s Market Performance

SNCA stocks went up by 13.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.39% and a quarterly performance of 111.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for Seneca Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.57% for SNCA stocks with a simple moving average of 81.50% for the last 200 days.

SNCA Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCA rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4215. In addition, Seneca Biopharma Inc. saw 86.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56071.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seneca Biopharma Inc. stands at -54252.64. The total capital return value is set at -152.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.50. Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -110.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -179.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.