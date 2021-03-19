Why StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that StepStone Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ :STEP) Right Now?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for StepStone Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.60, which is $9.07 above the current price. STEP currently public float of 28.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STEP was 247.15K shares.

STEP’s Market Performance

STEP stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.45% and a quarterly performance of -4.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for StepStone Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for STEP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEP reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for STEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

STEP Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP rose by +1.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.97 for the present operating margin

+98.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for StepStone Group Inc. stands at +29.02. The total capital return value is set at 47.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.95. Equity return is now at value 46.50, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), the company’s capital structure generated 66.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.86. Total debt to assets is 21.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.78.