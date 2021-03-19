Why MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) went up by 13.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 26.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MDIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MediaCo Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MDIA currently public float of 1.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDIA was 104.29K shares.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MDIA stocks went up by 26.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.47% and a quarterly performance of 59.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.45% for MediaCo Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.05% for MDIA stocks with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

MDIA Trading at 22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA rose by +26.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc. saw 60.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from Hornaday Ryan A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 19. After this action, Hornaday Ryan A now owns 9,844 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc., valued at $10,500 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Patrick M, the President, COO of MediaCo Holding Inc., sale 184 shares at $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Walsh Patrick M is holding 0 shares at $940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+21.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -452.80, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Based on MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA), the company’s capital structure generated 729.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.95. Total debt to assets is 77.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 691.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.