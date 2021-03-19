Why MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) went down by -16.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.33. The company’s stock price has collected -23.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that MediaAlpha Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE :MAX) Right Now?

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for MediaAlpha Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.00, which is -$2.1 below the current price. MAX currently public float of 58.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAX was 163.60K shares.

MAX’s Market Performance

MAX stocks went down by -23.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.39% and a quarterly performance of 35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for MediaAlpha Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.09% for MAX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $38 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

MAX Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -23.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.67. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw 19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+14.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 28.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 3.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.