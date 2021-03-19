Why BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Billtrust to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call on March 23, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 746.33K shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.12% and a quarterly performance of 12.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for BTRS Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTRS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTRS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTRS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BTRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BTRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BTRS Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.04. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.