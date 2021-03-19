Wall Street Pummels Weibo Corporation (WB) After Recent Earnings Report

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Weibo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WB currently public float of 56.96M and currently shorts hold a 14.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 1.69M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of 25.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of 28.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

WB Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.42. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.82 for the present operating margin

+81.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +28.00. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.57. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.