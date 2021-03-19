Wall Street Pummels Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) After Recent Earnings Report

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.05. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Joe Simms Chief Diversity Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $214.69, which is $16.23 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 160.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 1.22M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.70% and a quarterly performance of 11.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of 18.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $205 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWK, setting the target price at $184 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

SWK Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.36. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Wyatt John H, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $192.84 back on Mar 15. After this action, Wyatt John H now owns 44,432 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $5,785,188 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Jeffrey D, the EVP, Stanley Black & Decker of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 2,809 shares at $186.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Ansell Jeffrey D is holding 12,972 shares at $522,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.54 for the present operating margin

+34.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 14.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 43.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.