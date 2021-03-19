Wall Street Pummels Model N Inc. (MODN) After Recent Earnings Report

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.20. The company’s stock price has collected -11.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that High Tech Companies Need Better Financial Controls to Overcome Growing Revenue Challenges According to New Model N State of Revenue Report

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc. (NYSE :MODN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODN is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Model N Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.75, which is $14.76 above the current price. MODN currently public float of 32.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODN was 297.93K shares.

MODN’s Market Performance

MODN stocks went down by -11.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.72% and a quarterly performance of 3.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Model N Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.27% for MODN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MODN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to MODN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MODN Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.63. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Lyon Christopher, who sale 4,724 shares at the price of $40.10 back on Feb 18. After this action, Lyon Christopher now owns 101,953 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $189,432 using the latest closing price.

Blessing Jason, the Chief Executive Officer of Model N Inc., sale 62,054 shares at $40.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Blessing Jason is holding 487,724 shares at $2,531,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.10 for the present operating margin

+57.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -8.48. The total capital return value is set at -3.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc. (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 94.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.62. Total debt to assets is 36.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.