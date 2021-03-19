Wall Street Pummels Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) After Recent Earnings Report

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) went up by 14.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected 8.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Hallmark Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :HALL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HALL is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $1.27 above the current price. HALL currently public float of 16.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HALL was 257.05K shares.

HALL’s Market Performance

HALL stocks went up by 8.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.98% and a quarterly performance of 24.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Hallmark Financial Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.65% for HALL stocks with a simple moving average of 26.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALL stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for HALL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HALL in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $7 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALL reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HALL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2019.

HALL Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALL rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value -57.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.49. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.