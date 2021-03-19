TowneBank (TOWN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in TowneBank (NASDAQ :TOWN) Right Now?

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOWN is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TowneBank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is -$3.97 below the current price. TOWN currently public float of 66.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOWN was 178.76K shares.

TOWN’s Market Performance

TOWN stocks went down by -0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.78% and a quarterly performance of 34.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for TowneBank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for TOWN stocks with a simple moving average of 46.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOWN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TOWN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOWN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOWN reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TOWN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TOWN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

TOWN Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOWN fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.51. In addition, TowneBank saw 35.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TowneBank stands at +21.21. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on TowneBank (TOWN), the company’s capital structure generated 57.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.