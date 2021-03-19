TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Just Got Our Attention

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TCF, LDKB, WIFI, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :TCF) Right Now?

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCF is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for TCF Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.96, which is -$4.12 below the current price. TCF currently public float of 150.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCF was 1.20M shares.

TCF’s Market Performance

TCF stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.34% and a quarterly performance of 31.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for TCF Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.43% for TCF stocks with a simple moving average of 46.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

TCF Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCF rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.09. In addition, TCF Financial Corporation saw 30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCF starting from KLEIN RONALD A, who sale 4,661 shares at the price of $49.14 back on Mar 12. After this action, KLEIN RONALD A now owns 19,976 shares of TCF Financial Corporation, valued at $229,048 using the latest closing price.

Maass Brian W, the EVP, CFO of TCF Financial Corporation, sale 22,774 shares at $47.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Maass Brian W is holding 74,199 shares at $1,092,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TCF Financial Corporation stands at +10.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.16. Total debt to assets is 4.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.