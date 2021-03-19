Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Robert Half International Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.00, which is -$3.82 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 109.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 1.12M shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.29% and a quarterly performance of 22.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Robert Half International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to RHI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

RHI Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.03. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GENTZKOW PAUL F, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $78.56 back on Feb 26. After this action, GENTZKOW PAUL F now owns 287,600 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $7,855,500 using the latest closing price.

MESSMER HAROLD M JR, the Executive Chairman of Robert Half International Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $81.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that MESSMER HAROLD M JR is holding 400,000 shares at $8,133,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+38.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 23.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.07. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.07. Total debt to assets is 11.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 2.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.