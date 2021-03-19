Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.59. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Is It Worth Investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :SASR) Right Now?

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SASR is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.25, which is -$2.16 below the current price. SASR currently public float of 45.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SASR was 156.03K shares.

SASR’s Market Performance

SASR stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.79% and a quarterly performance of 34.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for SASR stocks with a simple moving average of 50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SASR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SASR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SASR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SASR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

SASR Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SASR rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. saw 34.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SASR starting from SCHRIDER DANIEL J, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Jan 25. After this action, SCHRIDER DANIEL J now owns 56 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,981 using the latest closing price.

MAIWURM JAMES J, the Director of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $22.36 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that MAIWURM JAMES J is holding 5,645 shares at $22,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.19. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.69. Total debt to assets is 9.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.