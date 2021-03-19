Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Scott Nagel, President of Real Estate Operations, Announces Retirement; Long-time Company Executive Adam Wiener Assumes Responsibilities

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.36, which is $12.14 above the current price. RDFN currently public float of 96.97M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 1.81M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.76% and a quarterly performance of 1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 570.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.61% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

RDFN Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Wiener Adam, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $75.43 back on Mar 16. After this action, Wiener Adam now owns 290,572 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $490,295 using the latest closing price.

Frey Bridget, the Chief Technology Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $80.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Frey Bridget is holding 105,695 shares at $322,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.98 for the present operating margin

+26.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -2.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.21. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.18. Total debt to assets is 46.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10.