Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) went down by -9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :ROAD) Right Now?

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Construction Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is -$0.53 below the current price. ROAD currently public float of 31.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROAD was 393.88K shares.

ROAD’s Market Performance

ROAD stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.36% and a quarterly performance of 16.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Construction Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.71% for ROAD stocks with a simple moving average of 28.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROAD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ROAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROAD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROAD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ROAD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROAD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

ROAD Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROAD fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.41. In addition, Construction Partners Inc. saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROAD starting from Harper John L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.04 back on Mar 18. After this action, Harper John L now owns 192,155 shares of Construction Partners Inc., valued at $165,200 using the latest closing price.

Harper John L, the Senior Vice President of Construction Partners Inc., sale 527 shares at $31.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Harper John L is holding 197,155 shares at $16,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.85 for the present operating margin

+15.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Construction Partners Inc. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 12.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 15.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.