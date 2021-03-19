Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went down by -4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.11. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Supports Successful Sounding Rocket Launch of AFRL Science Payload for United States Space Force

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.44, which is $2.78 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 120.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 1.39M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.16% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to KTOS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

KTOS Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.98. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Carrai Phillip D, who sale 1,363 shares at the price of $26.45 back on Mar 15. After this action, Carrai Phillip D now owns 134,767 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $36,051 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Benjamin M., the SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Goodwin Benjamin M. is holding 17,925 shares at $74,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.55. Total debt to assets is 24.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.