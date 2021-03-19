Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went down by -14.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.98. The company’s stock price has collected -18.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Laredo Petroleum Announces “At-the-Market” Equity Program

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 4.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.45, which is $6.31 above the current price. LPI currently public float of 11.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 546.00K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went down by -18.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.66% and a quarterly performance of 69.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 325.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.29% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of 80.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LPI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

LPI Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI fell by -18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.87. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 67.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from Levy James R., who sale 408,752 shares at the price of $12.01 back on Nov 30. After this action, Levy James R. now owns 0 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $4,907,517 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity , the 10% Owner of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 408,752 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Warburg Pincus Private Equity is holding 0 shares at $4,907,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+13.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stands at -129.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.70. Equity return is now at value -247.10, with -47.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.