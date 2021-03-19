Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC)?

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) went up by 10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services

Is It Worth Investing in HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HCHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCHC is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for HC2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.89 above the current price. HCHC currently public float of 48.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCHC was 614.75K shares.

HCHC’s Market Performance

HCHC stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly performance of 5.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for HC2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.43% for HCHC stocks with a simple moving average of 34.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCHC stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for HCHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCHC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $11.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2017.

HCHC Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCHC rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, HC2 Holdings Inc. saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCHC starting from BARR WAYNE JR, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, BARR WAYNE JR now owns 266,219 shares of HC2 Holdings Inc., valued at $5,325 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER AVRAM A, the Director of HC2 Holdings Inc., purchase 2,164,108 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that GLAZER AVRAM A is holding 2,164,108 shares at $8,223,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

+40.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HC2 Holdings Inc. stands at -4.30. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.19. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC), the company’s capital structure generated 106.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.65. Total debt to assets is 9.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.