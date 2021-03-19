Home Trending
Is NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NDACU) a Keeper?

By Ethane Eddington

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that NightDragon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :NDACU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of NDACU was 1.16M shares.

NDACU’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.02% for NDACU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

NDACU Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDACU rose by +2.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NightDragon Acquisition Corp. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NDACU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

