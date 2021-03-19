Is Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) a Keeper?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s stock price has collected -6.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Lufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.59, which is $4.2 above the current price. LU currently public float of 855.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 4.30M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stocks went down by -6.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Lufax Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.28% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22.04 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to LU, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

LU Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -6.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.61 for the present operating margin

+88.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +23.57. The total capital return value is set at 21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 35.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.19. Total debt to assets is 11.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.