Is a Correction Looming Ahead for XP Inc. (XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) went down by -6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Guilherme Benchimol Assumes Executive Chairman Role to Lead Key Growth & Strategic Initiatives for the Next Evolution of XP Inc; Thiago Maffra (CTO) Will Be Named CEO

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ :XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for XP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $276.38, which is $13.74 above the current price. XP currently public float of 139.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XP was 1.26M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

XP stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.40% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for XP Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.27% for XP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to XP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

XP Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.28. In addition, XP Inc. saw -4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.70 for the present operating margin

+68.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +25.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.92. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 320.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.21. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.