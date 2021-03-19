Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went down by -11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Acutus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Acutus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. AFIB currently public float of 15.40M and currently shorts hold a 14.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 297.86K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.37% and a quarterly performance of -44.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for Acutus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.04% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -37.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFIB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFIB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFIB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFIB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

AFIB Trading at -29.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -28.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -1.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -41.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2513.50 for the present operating margin

-225.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -3421.69. The total capital return value is set at -175.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -281.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.