Here’s Our Rant About CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that CarMax Announces Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for CarMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.42, which is -$7.94 below the current price. KMX currently public float of 162.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 1.54M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.84% and a quarterly performance of 39.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for CarMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.49% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $130 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KMX, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KMX Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.90. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 20,129 shares at the price of $127.54 back on Feb 08. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,480 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $2,567,341 using the latest closing price.

Mayor-Mora Enrique N, the SVP & CFO of CarMax Inc., sale 9,147 shares at $126.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Mayor-Mora Enrique N is holding 8,269 shares at $1,155,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 422.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.87. Total debt to assets is 74.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.