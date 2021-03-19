Here’s Our Rant About AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.55. The company’s stock price has collected 8.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that AGCO to Present at the Virtual BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.94, which is -$3.57 below the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 682.82K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went up by 8.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.19% and a quarterly performance of 52.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 298.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.15% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 69.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGCO, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

AGCO Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +28.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.08. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from DEML WOLFGANG, who sale 500 shares at the price of $129.20 back on Feb 26. After this action, DEML WOLFGANG now owns 5,791 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $64,601 using the latest closing price.

DEML WOLFGANG, the Director of AGCO Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $128.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that DEML WOLFGANG is holding 6,291 shares at $128,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +4.67. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 60.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 21.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.