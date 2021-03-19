Here’s How Your Trade Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Aggressively Right Now

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE :BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.44, which is -$1.27 below the current price. BDN currently public float of 168.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDN was 1.93M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.70% and a quarterly performance of 10.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Brandywine Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for BDN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

BDN Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from DEVUONO H JEFFREY, who sale 22,717 shares at the price of $13.70 back on Mar 16. After this action, DEVUONO H JEFFREY now owns 233,736 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $311,223 using the latest closing price.

Fowler Wyche, the Director of Brandywine Realty Trust, sale 8,598 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fowler Wyche is holding 75,689 shares at $102,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.03 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +57.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.81. Total debt to assets is 47.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.