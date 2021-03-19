Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.68. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is -$3.67 below the current price. SNV currently public float of 145.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 933.13K shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.11% and a quarterly performance of 45.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 280.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.08% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 69.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNV, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.67. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 49.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +16.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 27.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.70. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.