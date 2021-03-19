Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Just Got Our Attention

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) went up by 9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s stock price has collected 16.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Columbia Property Trust Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :CXP) Right Now?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXP is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.88, which is -$1.98 below the current price. CXP currently public float of 113.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXP was 845.23K shares.

CXP’s Market Performance

CXP stocks went up by 16.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.82% and a quarterly performance of 17.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Columbia Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.54% for CXP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CXP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CXP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to CXP, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

CXP Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXP rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Columbia Property Trust Inc. saw 19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXP starting from Mills E Nelson, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Mills E Nelson now owns 482,264 shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc., valued at $50,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.83 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Property Trust Inc. stands at -24.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), the company’s capital structure generated 48.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.51. Total debt to assets is 30.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.