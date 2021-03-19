Can Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Remain Competitive?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Principal Financial Group Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.45, which is -$0.58 below the current price. PFG currently public float of 271.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.54M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.63% and a quarterly performance of 25.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Principal Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $63 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PFG, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.19. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw 22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D, who sale 3,496 shares at the price of $57.15 back on Feb 26. After this action, STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D now owns 56,631 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $199,796 using the latest closing price.

Dunbar Timothy Mark, the Retired Officer of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $60.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Dunbar Timothy Mark is holding 58,584 shares at $604,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. stands at +9.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.91. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.