Can HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Remain Competitive?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that HCA Healthcare Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.85, which is $5.44 above the current price. HCA currently public float of 264.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCA was 1.57M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stocks went up by 1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.57% and a quarterly performance of 16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for HCA Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for HCA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $191 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HCA, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.17. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Foster Jon M, who sale 5,432 shares at the price of $186.18 back on Mar 10. After this action, Foster Jon M now owns 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,011,330 using the latest closing price.

Riley Wayne Joseph, the Director of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 1,650 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Riley Wayne Joseph is holding 10,819 shares at $313,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+14.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +7.28. The total capital return value is set at 20.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.50. Equity return is now at value -291.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), the company’s capital structure generated 5,779.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.30. Total debt to assets is 69.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,676.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.