Can Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Remain Competitive?

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected 15.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation

Is It Worth Investing in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ :FARM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FARM is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Farmer Bros. Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is -$3.71 below the current price. FARM currently public float of 14.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FARM was 256.69K shares.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM stocks went up by 15.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.37% and a quarterly performance of 159.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Farmer Bros. Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.21% for FARM stocks with a simple moving average of 78.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on May 08th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FARM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for FARM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 08th, 2019.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to FARM, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

FARM Trading at 53.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +60.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM rose by +19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw 114.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.86. Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), the company’s capital structure generated 128.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.