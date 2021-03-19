Buy or Sell Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.64. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Trex Makes it Easy to be Green With New NexTrex(R) Incentives

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Trex Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.55, which is $9.7 above the current price. TREX currently public float of 115.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 765.73K shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.24% and a quarterly performance of 9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Trex Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $90 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to TREX, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.39. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Cline James E, who sale 12,588 shares at the price of $92.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Cline James E now owns 36,106 shares of Trex Company Inc., valued at $1,159,732 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX, the President and CEO of Trex Company Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX is holding 74,551 shares at $368,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.52 for the present operating margin

+40.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +19.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.92. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 25.20 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.66. Total debt to assets is 4.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.