Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Brookfield Property Partners Completes 2020 Annual Filings

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :BPY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPY is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is -$0.78 below the current price. BPY currently public float of 432.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPY was 3.94M shares.

BPY’s Market Performance

BPY stocks went up by 1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.34% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Brookfield Property Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for BPY stocks with a simple moving average of 28.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPY

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BPY, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

BPY Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPY rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. saw 24.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.85 for the present operating margin

+56.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stands at -18.00. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.21. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), the company’s capital structure generated 411.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.44. Total debt to assets is 47.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.