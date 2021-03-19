Avient Corporation (AVNT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.80. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Avient Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Guidance for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE :AVNT) Right Now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Avient Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.80, which is -$0.03 below the current price. AVNT currently public float of 90.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVNT was 541.89K shares.

AVNT’s Market Performance

AVNT stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.10% and a quarterly performance of 27.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 405.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Avient Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.10% for AVNT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $54 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AVNT, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

AVNT Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.92. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Kunkle Lisa K., who sale 12,042 shares at the price of $34.51 back on Nov 12. After this action, Kunkle Lisa K. now owns 67,200 shares of Avient Corporation, valued at $415,596 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

+23.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corporation (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 115.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.51. Total debt to assets is 40.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.