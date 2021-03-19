Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Athenex, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2021 – ATNX

Is It Worth Investing in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ :ATNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNX is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Athenex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67. ATNX currently public float of 61.59M and currently shorts hold a 11.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNX was 2.62M shares.

ATNX’s Market Performance

ATNX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.63% and a quarterly performance of -58.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Athenex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.58% for ATNX stocks with a simple moving average of -58.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATNX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ATNX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

ATNX Trading at -54.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -60.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Athenex Inc. saw -56.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNX starting from Zuo William Wei, who sale 419,931 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Mar 04. After this action, Zuo William Wei now owns 142,883 shares of Athenex Inc., valued at $1,898,088 using the latest closing price.

WU JINN, the Director of Athenex Inc., sale 98,000 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that WU JINN is holding 303,208 shares at $465,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.69 for the present operating margin

+33.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athenex Inc. stands at -101.24. The total capital return value is set at -43.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.33. Equity return is now at value -81.70, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on Athenex Inc. (ATNX), the company’s capital structure generated 87.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.80. Total debt to assets is 41.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.