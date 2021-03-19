Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Allscripts rated #1 in Black Book(TM) Research’s 2021 Community Health Systems Vendors Report

Is It Worth Investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.27, which is -$0.22 below the current price. MDRX currently public float of 138.63M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRX was 2.07M shares.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.18% and a quarterly performance of 10.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.84% for MDRX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to MDRX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

MDRX Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Black Paul, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $15.72 back on Mar 15. After this action, Black Paul now owns 1,679,695 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $943,386 using the latest closing price.

Khorey Lisa, the Chief Client Delivery Officer of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Khorey Lisa is holding 236,626 shares at $251,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.84 for the present operating margin

+34.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.87. Equity return is now at value 52.30, with 22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.53. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.